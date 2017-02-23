Racing: Bowman offers nod and Winx

By News.com.au

Hugh Bowman believes Winx can chase down Black Caviar's 25-run winning streak and expects Saturday's Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick to be another walk in the park for the great mare.

The jockey admits Black Caviar's record is the furthest thing from his mind but the champion jockey sees no reason why Winx can't surpass the great sprinter's winning streak providing she races on for long enough next year.

Winx's winning streak stands at 14 with the champion mare most likely to have another seven starts in 2017.

"If she races for long enough [she can]," Bowman said. "I guess it has a lot to do with her health and wellbeing really. The form she is in at the moment it looks like she will never lose, doesn't it?"

Winx won the Apollo Stakes by 2 lengths in a canter first-up and Bowman expects her to win Saturday's Chipping Norton (1600m) at Randwick in similar fashion.

"I see this race very similar to the Apollo and she should have the wood on her rivals and should have it comfortably," Bowman said.

"The only way she is going to be beaten is through bad luck or if something goes wrong and I think that is fairly obvious to everyone."

Winx is a $1.10 favourite at the NSW TAB.

