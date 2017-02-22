7:38pm Wed 22 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

New Zealand vs South Africa scoreboard

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Wednesday from the second one-day cricket international between New Zealand and South Africa at Hagley Oval:

Dean Brownlie lbw b Pretorius 34

Tom Latham c Phehlukwayo b Parnell 2

Kane Williamson c Phehlukwayo by Tahir 69

Ross Taylor not out 102

Neil Broom c Duminy b Pretorius 2

James Neesham not out 71

Extras (2lb,7w) 9

TOTAL (for four wickets) 289

Overs: 50. Batting time: 222 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-53, 3-157, 4-166.

Did not bat: Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Chris Morris 10-0-58-0 (2w), Wayne Parnell 8-0-49-1 (2w), Dwaine Pretorius 10-0-40-2 (1w), Imran Tahir 10-0-61-1 (2w), Andile Phehlukwayo 9-0-62-0, J.P.

Duminy 3-0-17-0.

Hashim Amla lbw b Southee 10

Quinton de Kock c Neesham b Boult 57

Faf du Plessis b de Grandhomme 11

Continued below.

Related Content

J.P. Duminy std. Latham b Santner 34

A.B. de Villiers c Latham b Boult 45

David Miller c Latham b Sodhi 28

More Cricket

Dwaine Pretorius b Boult 50

Chris Morris run out 7

Wayne Parnell lbw b Santner 0

Andile Phehlukwayo not out 29

Imran Tahir not out 0

Extras (5lb,7w) 12

TOTAL (for nine wickets) 283

Overs: 50. Batting time: 221 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-51, 3-108, 4-124, 5-192, 6-199, 7-214, 8-214, 9-275.

Bowling: Tim Southee 10-0-60-1 (1w), Trent Boult 10-0-63-3 (3w), James Neesham 3-0-20-0 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 4-1-10-1, Kane Williamson 3-0-16-0, Ish Sodhi 10-0-63-1 (2w), Mitchell Santner 10-0-46-2.

Toss: South Africa.

Result: New Zealand won by six wickets.

Series: 1-1 after 2 of 5 matches.

Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 22 Feb 2017 21:06:41 Processing Time: 42ms