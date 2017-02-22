New Zealand vs South Africa scoreboard

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Wednesday from the second one-day cricket international between New Zealand and South Africa at Hagley Oval:
Dean Brownlie lbw b Pretorius 34
Tom Latham c Phehlukwayo b Parnell 2
Kane Williamson c Phehlukwayo by Tahir 69
Ross Taylor not out 102
Neil Broom c Duminy b Pretorius 2
James Neesham not out 71
Extras (2lb,7w) 9
TOTAL (for four wickets) 289
Overs: 50. Batting time: 222 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-53, 3-157, 4-166.
Did not bat: Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.
Bowling: Chris Morris 10-0-58-0 (2w), Wayne Parnell 8-0-49-1 (2w), Dwaine Pretorius 10-0-40-2 (1w), Imran Tahir 10-0-61-1 (2w), Andile Phehlukwayo 9-0-62-0, J.P.
Duminy 3-0-17-0.
Hashim Amla lbw b Southee 10
Quinton de Kock c Neesham b Boult 57
Faf du Plessis b de Grandhomme 11
J.P. Duminy std. Latham b Santner 34
A.B. de Villiers c Latham b Boult 45
David Miller c Latham b Sodhi 28
Dwaine Pretorius b Boult 50
Chris Morris run out 7
Wayne Parnell lbw b Santner 0
Andile Phehlukwayo not out 29
Imran Tahir not out 0
Extras (5lb,7w) 12
TOTAL (for nine wickets) 283
Overs: 50. Batting time: 221 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-51, 3-108, 4-124, 5-192, 6-199, 7-214, 8-214, 9-275.
Bowling: Tim Southee 10-0-60-1 (1w), Trent Boult 10-0-63-3 (3w), James Neesham 3-0-20-0 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 4-1-10-1, Kane Williamson 3-0-16-0, Ish Sodhi 10-0-63-1 (2w), Mitchell Santner 10-0-46-2.
Toss: South Africa.
Result: New Zealand won by six wickets.
Series: 1-1 after 2 of 5 matches.
Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.
TV umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.
