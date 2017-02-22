New Zealand vs South Africa scoreboard

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Wednesday from the second one-day cricket international between New Zealand and South Africa at Hagley Oval:

Dean Brownlie lbw b Pretorius 34

Tom Latham c Phehlukwayo b Parnell 2

Kane Williamson c Phehlukwayo by Tahir 69

Ross Taylor not out 102

Neil Broom c Duminy b Pretorius 2

James Neesham not out 71

Extras (2lb,7w) 9

TOTAL (for four wickets) 289

Overs: 50. Batting time: 222 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-53, 3-157, 4-166.

Did not bat: Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Chris Morris 10-0-58-0 (2w), Wayne Parnell 8-0-49-1 (2w), Dwaine Pretorius 10-0-40-2 (1w), Imran Tahir 10-0-61-1 (2w), Andile Phehlukwayo 9-0-62-0, J.P.

Duminy 3-0-17-0.

Hashim Amla lbw b Southee 10

Quinton de Kock c Neesham b Boult 57

Faf du Plessis b de Grandhomme 11

Continued below.

Related Content Sideswipe: February 9th: Metal plate's new role Woman has 100 surgeries for perfect Barbie body - and aims to have more Your views: Readers' letters

J.P. Duminy std. Latham b Santner 34

A.B. de Villiers c Latham b Boult 45

David Miller c Latham b Sodhi 28

Dwaine Pretorius b Boult 50

Chris Morris run out 7

Wayne Parnell lbw b Santner 0

Andile Phehlukwayo not out 29

Imran Tahir not out 0

Extras (5lb,7w) 12

TOTAL (for nine wickets) 283

Overs: 50. Batting time: 221 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-51, 3-108, 4-124, 5-192, 6-199, 7-214, 8-214, 9-275.

Bowling: Tim Southee 10-0-60-1 (1w), Trent Boult 10-0-63-3 (3w), James Neesham 3-0-20-0 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 4-1-10-1, Kane Williamson 3-0-16-0, Ish Sodhi 10-0-63-1 (2w), Mitchell Santner 10-0-46-2.

Toss: South Africa.

Result: New Zealand won by six wickets.

Series: 1-1 after 2 of 5 matches.

Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.