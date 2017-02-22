Cricket: Ross Taylor sets New Zealand record with 17th ODI century

By David Leggat, in Christchurch

With one final blow off the last ball of the innings, Ross Taylor completed his 17th century for New Zealand, setting a record for ODI cricket at Hagley Oval today.

Taylor moved one century ahead of former opener Nathan Astle as his 102 not out off 110 balls pushed New Zealand to a competitive 289 for four in the second ODI against South Africa.

The veteran celebrated with a mighty swish of his bat as the ball from Wayne Parnell flew to the cover boundary.

Taylor and Jimmy Neesham put on an unbroken record stand against South Africa for the fifth wicket, 123 overtaking the old mark of Adam Parore and Shane Thomson at Centurion in 1994-95.

New Zealand, 0-1 down in the five-game series, needed Taylor to go big once captain Kane Williamson had departed for 69, the pair having shared their 11th century stand, for the third wicket.

He found ideal support from lefthander Neesham, who was due to perform for New Zealand and obliged with 71 not out off 57 balls.

The consensus before the match was that New Zealand would need around 280 to be competitive, though the pitch was a touch holding and sticky.

Once again New Zealand made a grim start with Tom Latham's depressing run of low scores continuing.

The wicketkeeper made two before turning seamer Parnell straight to short mid wicket. Since hitting 137 against Bangladesh on the same ground on Boxing Day, Latham's ODI scores have been 22, 4, 7, 0, 0 and 2. That's 35 runs off 87 balls.

Continued below.

Related Content Cricket: Ross Taylor reaches elite milestone with 6000 ODI runs Live updates: Black Caps v South Africa, 2nd ODI $70m cricket oval at Western Springs not a priority for Goff

Dean Brownlie and Williamson settled in, adding 40 before Brownlie, who looked in good touch with a string of boundaries went lbw to newcomer Dwaine Pretorius, falling over towards the offside.

TV replays appeared to suggest the ball would have sailed well down the leg side but the call look a good one at the time.

Williamson and Taylor got through a tight period on their way to a 104-run stand, to score at a deceptively brisk rate.

It ended when Williamson, having completed his 29th ODI 50, swung legspinner Imran Tahir to wide long on, didn't get all of the ball and was caught comfortably by Andile Phehlukwayo for 69 off 75 balls.

Neil Broom didn't last, a poor shot sending a catch to point and the wobbles threatened to set in.

Taylor completed his 33rd 50, going to 6000 ODI runs in the process. Only Stephen Fleming, Nathan Astle and Brendon McCullum have made it that far previously.

Taylor found Neeesham a willing helper. Going into the last 10 overs, New Zealand were 200 for four. With five left they were at 238 for four.

Taylor and Neesham carved 51 off the last 30 balls to give it a final push.

Neesham's was a significant contribution late on. New Zealand needed some punch into the innings and he went at better than run a ball.

However New Zealand were unable to get one of their late power hitters, Colin de Grandhomme or Tim Southee to the middle.

They seemed to have a chance when Neesham skied Parnell to deep mid wicket but the usually reliable Faf du Plessis spilled the low chance.

But this was Taylor's day. He joins a quality group on 6000 ODI runs, then put himself on top of the century table in ODIs.

He's one century behind his mentor Martin Crowe on 16 test centuries. He's got three chances coming up against South Africa.

Today might help lift his confidence levels for that test challenge.

South Africa were well served by newcomer Pretorius, Parnell was tidy while Phehlukwayo produced some outrageous slow ball bouncers late on which proved difficult to handle.

- NZ Herald