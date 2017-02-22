Gay boxer Yusaf Mack beat up homophobic twitter troll

The fight for equal rights turned physical in a Philadelphia barber shop earlier this week when openly gay boxer Yusaf Mack decided to stand up to a man who had been attacking him online.

Video of the incident, which occurred at the LA Clippers barber shop, shows Mack swinging at a man named Hector Echevarria who had been reportedly been posting comments about him which were derogatory and homophobic, the Daily Mail reports.

Hector is seen lying on the ground and cowering for cover, than at one point attempting to stand up, which Mack, 37, reacts to by slugging him in the face and sending him back to the floor.

At the end of the fight, which lasted approximately 30 seconds, Mack grabs a jar full of barber's tools and smashes them on Hector's head.

Some close to the victim wrote on social media that he may have broken his ankle during the fight against Mack, a retired boxer who was outed because of his second career as an adult actor in gay films.

Photos from after the incident show Hector sitting on the floor with an orange towel covering his head and multiple cuts on his face.

He was also complaining about pain in his leg.

Continued below.

Related Content Woman has 100 surgeries for perfect Barbie body - and aims to have more Small Business: The Kiwi tech firm developing the world's first My Bitcoin Saver - Webscope Your views: Readers' letters

The fight did little to stop his attacks on Mack however, and he was posting on social media once again shortly after the fight, which took place last week.

He also stated that he and Mack would fight again, seemingly undaunted by the result in their first meeting.

That was followed by more homophobic messages and comments on his Facebook page, which he then made private.

Mack has been keeping a low profile, and it is unclear if police plan on pressing charges in the incident.

One person who was present at the fight and appeared to have no connection to either man stated that Hector's head was actually in the sink when the fight began, and was surprised by the sneak attack.

Mack meanwhile has said he has no issue taking on Hector in a rematch of the fight, which was first reported by TMZ.

The father-of-10 came out after first lying in an interview and claiming to have been drugged and raped when someone identified him as an actor in the adult film.

He claimed that he remembered nothing from the night he made the film, which features him having sex with two men, and woke up on a train with $4,500 and no idea where he had been.

The porn company threatened to sue after he made that claim, and he soon backtracked on his statement with an apology.

"This is an issued public apology from my heart. I want to address a few situations with the first being the false claims I made about being drugged during the film," said Mack.

"I have never spoke negatively about the company that produced the film although the claim to have been given a drug by someone during set was a lie.

"I was completely aware and fully conscious during the film."

He also apologised to his fiancee at the time, who he split with after coming out, and his children.

- Daily Mail