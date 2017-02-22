Lakers trading Lou Williams to Houston for Corey Brewer

The Los Angeles Lakers have swung their first deal of the Magic Johnson Era, agreeing to send Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets for Corey Brewer and a future draft pick.

Brewer's agent Wallace Prather confirmed the terms of the trade, which were first reported by Yahoo Sports. Neither team immediately revealed the trade publicly.

Williams announced he was leaving Los Angeles on Twitter, saying "Thanx for the love L.A., I've enjoyed my stay."

Williams led the Lakers in scoring at 18.6 points per game, playing off the bench. Brewer was averaging 4.2 points for Houston.

The trade came hours after the Lakers announced the firing of general manager Mitch Kupchak and put Johnson in charge of basketball operations " part of a massive front office shake-up.