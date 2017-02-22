Cricket: Ross Taylor reaches elite milestone with 6000 ODI runs

By David Leggat, in Christchurch

Ross Taylor has joined elite New Zealand company at Hagley Oval today.

When he reached 50 he completed 6000 ODI runs, just the fourth New Zealander to the mark.

But Taylor's ODI average is far superior to the three who got there before him.

Former captain Stephen Fleming tops the list with 8007 runs at 32.4; Nathan Astle scored 7090 at 34.9; and Brendon McCullum made 6083 at 30.41. Taylor was playing his 166th ODI innings today, far fewer than his rivals. Fleming needed 268 innings, Astle 217 and McCullum 228.

When Taylor got to 6000, he was averaging 43.44.

With 16 centuries, he's level on top of the ODI list for New Zealand with Astle.

Martin Guptill has 11 while Fleming made eight centuries and McCullum five.

- NZ Herald