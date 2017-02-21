Atletico beats Leverkusen 4-2 in Germany in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) " French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro tore Bayer Leverkusen's defense apart to put the Champions League quarterfinals within reach for Atletico Madrid with a 4-2 away victory on Tuesday.

Gameiro created one goal and scored another, with Saul Niguez setting the Spanish side on its way, before Fernando Torres completed the scoring in the Round of 16 match.

Manchester City defeated Monaco 5-3 in the night's other first leg game.

Niguez opened the scoring in the 17th minute when he skipped over Kevin Kampl's weak challenge on the right, ducked inside and unleashed a brilliant dipping shot over Bernd Leno and under the bar.

Gameiro set up Griezmann to make it 2-0 on a counterattack eight minutes later and the home side was fortunate not to be further behind at the break with the ball hitting the crossbar and Griezmann forcing Leno to save.

Karim Bellarabi pulled one back just after the break, before Gameiro restored Atletico's two-goal lead with a penalty awarded after he was dragged back on the edge of the area by Aleksandar Dragovic.

Dragovic, who was also at fault for Atletico's second goal, was reacting in desperation after the French forward played the ball through his legs.

An own goal from Atletico's Stefan Savic, who deflected in the rebound when Miguel Angel Moya cut out Julian Brandt's cross, gave Leverkusen renewed hope in the 68th.

Leverkusen went close again but the home side left it too late to apply pressure and substitute Torres struck with four minutes remaining for Atletico to take a huge advantage back to Spain for the second leg on March 15.