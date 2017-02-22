9:24am Wed 22 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Top-seeded Milos Raonic defeats Tim Smyczek at Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) " No. 1 seed Milos Raonic opened with an easy win Tuesday in his first appearance at the Delray Beach Open.

Raonic, the fourth-ranked player in the world, defeated American qualifier Tim Smyczek 6-1, 6-4. The 26-year-old Canadian advanced to a second-round match against 59th-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia, who beat Santiago Giraldo of Colombia 6-2, 6-3.

No. 3 seed Jack Sock defeated Radu Albot 6-4, 7-6. Sock, the 21st-ranked player in the world and top American, was challenged by his opponent from Moldova. Albot was up 2-1 in the tiebreaker before Sock won six straight points, finishing the match with a strong forehand down the line.

Sock plays next against 99th-ranked Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, who defeated Dustin Brown of Germany 6-3, 6-3.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 22 Feb 2017 10:11:04 Processing Time: 105ms