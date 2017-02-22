Mariners' Martin tells of threats in Cuban smuggling trial

MIAMI (AP) " Seattle Mariners outfielder Leonys Martin has told a Miami jury he crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without any valid papers because he feared being kidnapped or worse after he was smuggled from Cuba by a group linked to a sports agent and a baseball trainer.

Martin's testimony came Tuesday in the federal trial of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada, who are charged with conspiracy and alien smuggling. Martin told jurors he crossed at Laredo, Texas, in April 2011 after agreeing to a $15.5 million contract with the Texas Rangers.

Martin described one incident in which armed men broke into his apartment in Cancun, Mexico, and tried to get him to leave with them. In another incident, a smuggler barely escaped a kidnapping attempt.

Martin says his life was in danger.