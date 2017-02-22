8:34am Wed 22 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Canes acquire Ulf Samuelsson's son in trade with Montreal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) " The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired the son of former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson from the Montreal Canadiens in a trade of minor leaguers.

In the deal announced Tuesday, the Hurricanes picked up defenseman Philip Samuelsson from Montreal in exchange for defenseman Keegan Lowe.

The elder Samuelsson made three All-Star teams and won two Stanley Cups during a 16-year NHL career and is the coach of the Hurricanes' AHL affiliate in Charlotte. His 25-year-old son has one goal and four assists in 40 AHL games with St. John's.

Lowe, 23, skated in two games with Carolina last season and has three goals and nine assists in 49 games this year with Charlotte.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 22 Feb 2017 08:41:51 Processing Time: 28ms