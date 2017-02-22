Race favorite Thistlecrack out of Cheltenham Gold Cup

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) " Thistlecrack, the favorite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, will miss the race because of a leg injury.

The horse's trainer, Colin Tizzard, said the 9-year-old Thistlecrack has been ruled out of the rest of the jumps season.

Thistlecrack won his first four starts over fences, including in the prestigious King George VI Chase at Kempton on Dec. 26. He lost to Many Clouds at Cheltenham in January.

The Gold Cup, the highlight of the Cheltenham Festival, is staged on March 17.