Motorsport: Redress move outlawed for 2017

Last season's controversial redress protocol has been axed by Supercars for the 2017 season and Kiwi will take over as Driving Standards Officer.

Experienced racer Craig Baird will assist Deputy Race Director Michael Masi with handing down penalties in a new system that sees Masi given the responsibility of investigating incidents.

The redress scenario came to a head at last year's Bathurst 1000 with leading drivers Jamie Whincup, Scott McLaughlin and Garth Tander involved in an accident while a redress was being undertaken.

A new version of the driver code of conduct has been issued to teams ahead of the new season.

"We identified a need to improve the system we had with a particular focus on increasing transparency and consistency of decisions," Supercars CEO James Warburton told Supercars.com.

"It won't stop all controversies because there will always be an element of subjectivity, but it's a system fans and competitors alike can understand, believe in and respect.

"Splitting and redefining the IO and DSO roles gives us a more robust and transparent process.

"We're delighted to have a highly experienced and widely respected driver like Craig on board in the new DSA role as part of this refresh.

"The combination of the people we have in place and the clarity around the revised Driving Code of Conduct are the cornerstones of the changes we've made."

