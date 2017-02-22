Athletics: McTaggart gets chance to shine

The heir apparent to Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney will be on display at this evening's Vertical Pursuit in Auckland.

17 year old Olivia McTaggart is one of the brightest prospects in the sport, having broken McCartney's national under-17 record last year.

Jeremy McColl coaches both McTaggart and McCartney and says it'll interesting to see how McTaggart holds herself in her first big meet.

McColl says the future of pole vault's really healthy currently and once McCartney becomes a senior there will be many juniors like McTaggart to come through.

The event begins at 6:20pm from the Britomart atrium.

- Radio Sport