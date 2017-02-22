Russian cross-country skiers denied entry into worlds

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) " The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled against five Russian cross-country skiers who wanted their provisional suspensions lifted to allow them to compete at the world championships.

The five were suspended by the International Ski Federation pending a full inquiry after World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren alleged doping samples they gave may have been tampered with at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Two of the five won medals.

CAS hasn't dismissed the appeal against the provisional suspensions, but denied "urgent requests" to compete at the world championships, which start Wednesday.