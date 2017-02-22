Russians fear missing European indoors over doping reviews

MOSCOW (AP) " Russian competitors and officials fear they will miss another major athletics competition because they believe the IAAF is too slow in approving a partial lifting of its doping ban.

The IAAF says it will allow some Russians to compete in the European indoor championships as "neutral athletes" if they can show they have undergone regular drug testing independent of the suspended Russian testing agency.

However, with the championships just 10 days away in Serbia, the IAAF hasn't issued any rulings on 44 applications from Russians such as the 2015 world high jump champion Maria Kuchina.

She says she's "ready to travel any day," but her coach Gennady Gabrilyan says he and Kuchina are exasperated by the wait, saying that "we want to shout loudly now, but instead of that we jump."

Russia was suspended from all international athletics in November 2015 over widespread drug use.