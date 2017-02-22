Hulk shoots Shanghai to win in Seoul in Asian Champs League

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " A long-range second-half strike by Hulk helped Shanghai SIPG beat FC Seoul 1-0 in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday.

Hulk, who signed for over $50 million in June 2016, made the difference for the Chinese Super League team eight minutes into the second half.

"We had to work hard for the win," Hulk said.

Six minutes after Hulk's goal, Seoul was awarded a penalty after striker Dejan Damjanovic was fouled by Shanghai's He Guan, who was sent off. But Yan Junling saved Damjanovic's kick.

"We had a man sent off but we competed well until the end," Shanghai coach Andre Villas-Boas said.

Urawa Reds beat Western Sydney Wanderers 4-0 in Australia in the other Group F match. Four goals in the second half gave the 2007 champion a clear victory over the 2014 champ.

J-League champ Kashima Antlers defeated Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea 2-0, and the Brisbane Roar drew with Thailand titleholder Muangthong United 0-0 in Group E.