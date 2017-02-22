1:07am Wed 22 February
Bayern defends Ancelotti for middle-finger gesture to fans

MUNICH (AP) " Bayern Munich has defended coach Carlo Ancelotti for raising his middle finger to Hertha Berlin fans after supposedly being spit at following a dramatic 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga.

Bayern says "basically we find the human reaction of Carlo Ancelotti with the gesture to be emotionally understandable after the nasty spitting attack."

Robert Lewandowski's injury-time equalizer for Bayern on Saturday prompted altercations between Bayern and Hertha players in a heated atmosphere at the Olympic Stadium.

The German soccer federation ended its investigation into the matter after Ancelotti agreed to pay 5,000 euros ($5,300) to its foundation for social work.

In 2014, Norbert Duewel, then-coach of second-division club Union Berlin, was fined 3,500 euros for raising his middle finger in a 4-1 loss at home against 1860 Munich.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

