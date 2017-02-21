Cricket: Trent Boult says it's 'pretty surreal' to be million dollar man

''Pretty surreal". That's how New Zealand's newest million dollar cricketer, Trent Boult, summed up last night's Indian Premier League auction.

The left arm swing bowler was snapped up for $1.04 million - three times his base price of $312,000 - by the Kolkata Knight Riders for this season's event starting in April.

Only former captain Brendon McCullum among New Zealand players has won a bigger payday in the IPL.

''We were in a car with a couple of the lads following the twitter feed," Boult said.

''To see the name come through with a figure like that next to it was pretty unbelievable."

Four other New Zealand players, allrounder Corey Anderson, opener Martin Guptill, seamer Matt Henry and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson picked up contracts last night. Fourteen other New Zealand players were unsold.

Boult said he wasn't particularly nervous during the auction - probably more so filling in the application to enter the auction.

''Once it's in their hands it's totally out of mine. It's just bizarre. A huge honour but my focus is still heqvily on concentrating on the game tomorrow."

New Zealand play South Africa in the second ODI in the five-game series, trailing 1-0 after a four-wicket loss in Hamilton on Sunday night.

He knows there will be an onus on performing well for Kolkata after the size of their investment.

Continued below.

Related Content Cricket: South Africa unearth diamond in Andile Phehlukwayo Cricket: Taylor overlooked at IPL auction, Anderson and Boult win big-money deals Cricket: Ish Sodhi justifies recall in thrilling defeat

He played only one game last year when he was with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. That was a frustrating experience and he wants to put his best foot forward this time.

Boult insists the size of the fee won't change much for him.

"It's still a wee while away and I've got other things to focus on in the interim.

''It's bizarre how that much money can be put on the head of a player to play six or seven weeks."

Top of his shopping list? ''Dunno. New pair of jeans maybe."

- NZ Herald