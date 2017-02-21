9:58am Tue 21 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Simon beats Khachanov to reach 2nd round at Open 13

MARSEILLE, France (AP) " Two-time champion Gilles Simon of France rallied to beat Karen Khachanov of Russia 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the Open 13 on Monday.

The seventh-seeded Simon, who won the first of 12 career titles here 10 years ago, next faces either countryman Julien Benneteau or 17-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny reached the second round with a 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 win against 18-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, a Greek player ranked 205.

Youzhny, who broke Tsitsipas' serve five times, will play either sixth-seeded Richard Gasquet or Robin Haase of the Netherlands.

Tunisia's Malek Jaziri beat Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3, 6-3 and next plays defending champion Nick Kyrgios of Australia, who is seeded third in Marseille.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 21 Feb 2017 09:58:56 Processing Time: 381ms