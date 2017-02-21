7:34am Tue 21 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Quade Cooper remembers Dan Vickerman as a 'protector' of young Wallabies teammates

Dan Vickerman. Photo /Getty
Dan Vickerman. Photo /Getty

Wallabies playmaker Quade Cooper has shared his memories of former teammate Dan Vickerman who passed away in the weekend, saying the lock was a protector of the younger players in the squad.

Cooper played alongside Vickerman at the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

"He had such a presence on and off the field," Cooper he told the Courier Mail.

"He took myself, Kurtley Beale and James O'Connor under his wing a fair bit. He was like a protector for us, even at training.

"We looked up to him - it's quite devastating to get told the news yesterday. It hit us pretty close to home. The rugby community is going to miss him.

Cooper urged his 471,000 Twitter followers to "check in and ask #RUOK" even if friends did not seem to be struggling in their life.

"Guys shouldn't be afraid to reach out for help. It's a tough world out there," Cooper said.

SPORTING COMMUNITY REACTS

Rugby players, former rugby league players and cricketers all expressed their sadness at news of Vickerman's passing.

Former Waratahs and Australia teammate Phil Waugh had only positive things to say about his good friend.

"We all have huge admiration for the guy that he was," Waugh said, per Fairfax Media. "He was one of those players when you're standing next to him in the change room and he's running out next to you, you had so much confidence.

Continued below.

Related Content

"He's a guy that necessarily wasn't the loudest in the team, but had the most respect from everyone playing with him. There's so many positive memories of him on and off the field."



More Rugby








Where to get help:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
Youthline: 0800 376 633
Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
Samaritans 0800 726 666
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 21 Feb 2017 08:20:20 Processing Time: 12ms