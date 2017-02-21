Departing Clattenburg still on list of EPL referees

LONDON (AP) " Mark Clattenburg remains on the list of English Premier League match officials and will referee the game between West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth on Saturday.

It was announced last week that Clattenburg, who took charge of the top games in world soccer in 2016, was quitting the Premier League for a job in Saudi Arabia as its head of referees.

His departure date from the Premier League hasn't been confirmed, and it was unclear if he will remain on the UEFA and FIFA lists.

The Premier League announced on Monday his appointment as referee for the West Brom-Bournemouth game.