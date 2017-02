PARIS (AP) " France No. 8 Damien Chouly will miss facing Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday after spraining an ankle in training.

The French Rugby Federation said Chouly was hurt on Monday.

Chouly, who has 45 test caps, will be replaced by Raphael Lakafia, who has four caps.

France has lost to England away and beaten Scotland at home.

Ireland has lost at Scotland and beaten Italy in Rome.