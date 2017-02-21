British Open to return to Royal St. George's in 2020

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) " The British Open will be staged at Royal St. George's in 2020.

The Royal & Ancient, which organizes the world's oldest major, made the announcement on Monday.

The course in southeast England will be hosting the British Open for the 15th time, and for the first time since 2011 when Darren Clarke lifted the claret jug.

Walter Hagen, Henry Cotton, Bobby Locke, Sandy Lyle and Greg Norman are among the other previous champions at Royal St. George's.