Roger Federer says Laver Cup will be a tough competition

PRAGUE (AP) " Roger Federer says the new Laver Cup team tournament is supposed to be a "tough" contest, not an exhibition.

The competition will pit a team of the best six European players against the top six from the rest of the world. The inaugural edition is scheduled for September in Prague.

Bjorn Bjorg will captain Europe while John McEnroe will do the same for the opponents. The tournament is to honor Rod Laver, an 11-time major champion who won two calendar-year Grand Slams.

Federer and Rafael Nadal, the finalists at this year's Australian Open, will be on the European team.