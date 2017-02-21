Russian runner Savinova could lose European award for doping

MOSCOW (AP) " Russian runner Maria Savinova could be stripped of her 2011 European Athlete of the Year award because of her doping ban.

European Athletics president Svein Arne Hansen says the 800-meter runner's award will be reviewed. Savinova had all her results for that season wiped out as part of a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling on Feb. 10.

Savinova lost her 2012 Olympic gold medal and 2011 world title in the ruling. She was filmed apparently confessing to steroid use and CAS said her blood samples from between 2010-13 indicated doping.

Hansen calls the case "a disappointing confirmation that our sport of athletics, its values and the trust of millions of followers have been betrayed."