South Korea wins 2 golds in short track speed skating

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) " South Korea won two gold medals in short track speed skating at the Asian Winter Games on Monday, an early indication the hosts of the 2018 Winter Olympics could be regaining their dominance of the sport.

Choi Min-jeong won the women's 1,500 meters and Park Se-yeong took top honors in the men's 1,500.

Choi clocked a winning time of 2 minutes, 21.46 seconds to edge compatriot Shim Suk-hee by .153 seconds. Guo Yihan of China was third in 2:30.017.

Park won the men's event with a time of 2:34.056 while China's Han Tianyu was second in 2:34.256. Lee Jung-su, also of South Korea, was third in 2:34.356.

South Korea has been dominant in short track speed skating since it was introduced at the Albertville Olympics in 1992 but managed only two gold medals at the Sochi Games in 2014.