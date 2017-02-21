Racing: Wyndspelle, Gingernuts will contest NZ Derby

Wyndspelle is a confirmed New Zealand Derby starter, while an offshore classic is on the agenda for the colt's stablemate Tavidream.

The impressive last-start Waikato Guineas winner will take his place at Ellerslie on March 4 after speculation that he may instead take on the Haunui Farm WFA Classic.

"He's going to the Derby and not Otaki," Logan said. "He's very well and he'll probably have an exhibition gallop somewhere to top him off."

To be ridden in the Derby by Danielle Johnson, Wyndspelle missed Saturday's Avondale Guineas because of the slow going.

"He's trained on very well since Te Rapa and he was much better off not going," Logan said.

Wyndspelle's stablemate Romancer did run at Ellerslie, but he was right out of luck and covered extra ground in the Guineas before finishing toward the back of the field.

"From the draw he was three wide for the trip " it was pretty bad, but he's come through it well," Logan said. "Vinnie Colgan will probably ride him in the Derby."

Queensland Derby aspirations are held for the exciting Tavidream.

"We'll give him a bit of a break now and head in that direction," Logan said. "He's a pretty smart horse."

The son of Tavistock has two wins and two placings from his four appearances in his latest success at Ellerslie on Saturday he accounted for the Tony Pike-trained Sacred Way, who is also touted as an ideal Queensland Derby horse.

Meanwhile, the connections of Gingernuts will make a late payment for the Derby. "We're going to run Gingernuts in the Derby, where he'll be ridden by Opie Bosson," Te Akau principal David Ellis said. "Our other runner, Beaumarchais, will be ridden by Michael McNab."

Ugo Foscolo took effortless strides toward his return to serious competition yesterday, with a runaway trial win at Warwick Farm.

The 2000 Guineas winner went straight to the front and, after dashing clear before the turn, he coasted home by seven lengths with little encouragement from rider Josh Parr.

"It wasn't as hot a field as it was for his first trial when he ran fifth behind the likes of English, Terravista and Astern, but he wasn't asked for anything then," said Jonathan Scully, who manages part-owner Kevin Hickman's Valachi Downs operation at Matamata. "He put a few lengths on them today and he looked pretty good in doing it."

The son of Zacinto is scheduled to make his Australian debut for new trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott in the Canterbury Stakes at Randwick on Saturday week.

"I've spoken to Gai and Adrian and they said he could be a bit vulnerable over 1300m, that's not his pet distance, but he'll be at his best third-up for the Doncaster.

- NZ Racing Desk