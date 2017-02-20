Cricket: Guptill and Taylor overlooked at IPL auction, Anderson and Boult win big-money deals

Black Caps pair Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor have failed to win contracts at the Indian Premier League auction today but teammate's Corey Anderson and Trent Boult have both been snapped up on big-money deals.

Anderson was the first to be sold during the all-rounders set, going to the Delhi Daredevils for his reserve price of $208,000.

Boult's salary has dwarfed that amount, with the pace bowler commanding a cool $1.2 million to play for the Kolkata Knightriders - three times his reserve price of $312,000.

Not a bad pay-day for the 27-year-old however it pales in comparison to England's Kiwi-born all-rounder Ben Stokes' mammoth fee of $3 million paid by the Stephen Flemming coached Pune Supergiants.

Stokes hefty wage is reportedly the second-highest price paid at an IPL auction, with Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh earning a whopping $3.54 million in 2015.

Reserve prices for New Zealanders in today's IPL auction:

R15 million (NZ$312,000): Trent Boult (SOLD).

R10m ($208,000): Corey Anderson, Delhi Daredevils (SOLD), Grant Elliott.

R5m ($104,000): Martin Guptill (NOT SOLD) , Ross Taylor (NOT SOLD) , Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson.

R3m ($62,000): Ish Sodhi, Neil Broom, Tom Bruce, Anton Devcich, Colin de Grandhomme, Jesse Ryder, Ben Wheeler, Nathan McCullum.

R1m ($20,800): Glenn Phillips.



More to come.

- NZ Herald