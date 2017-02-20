NRL: Warriors assistant coach Andrew McFadden happy in new role

Warriors assistant coach Andrew McFadden is enjoying the less stressful role working alongside head coach Stephen Kearney and says the new arrangement is working well heading into the upcoming NRL season.

McFadden was the Warriors head coach over the last three seasons before Kearney's appointment late last year saw him stay on and accept an assistant position together with Stacey Jones and Steve McNamara.

The 39-year-old is enjoying his simplified and less stressful responsibilities and relishing the opportunity to focus more on football rather than dealing with the many distractions and pressures that come with the head coaching job.

"It's certainly different but I'm very much enjoying it," McFadden told Radio Sport's D'Arcy Waldegrave.

"I'm certainly enjoying the reduced stress load that's for sure.

"But its real simple my role now and that gives me a chance to focus on the players and to coach again."

Both the players and football staff have all reacted positively to the changes and McFadden was satisfied both his input and knowledge of the playing group is appreciated throughout the organisation.

McFadden has been able to share his knowledge with Kearney and help ease his transition to the Warriors after leaving both his assistant coaching role at the Brisbane Broncos and job as head coach of the Kiwis.

"I gave my opinion on where I thought the group were and he's obviously got an outsiders view on where the group is as well and sometimes that's a better view," he said.

"They (players) are really enjoying Stephen and his approach to the club and I think that there's still a respect for what I can contribute.

"As far as I and the players are concerned, it's just a matter of getting on with it.

"Steve McNamara's a very impressive guy and I think Steve Kearney's doing a wonderful job.

"We'll find out in the next few weeks but the group is definitely improving."

The new coaching staff structure sees Kearney and McFadden working together to revamp and improve the side's defence while Jones and McNamara are shaping the team's attacking play.

McFadden has been impressed with the impact that Kearney's methods and ideas have had throughout the preseason and says his focus is on continuing to grow the team's self-belief.

"He's trying to break it down to this is a new team and new culture and trying to build it up from the bottom up and get some belief in the group.

"We all know that group is very strong in talent but it's just building that belief in each other. I certainly think he's doing a good job of that."

Sunday's 26-6 trial win over the Gold Coast Titans in Palmerston North showed some promising signs but McFadden echoed Kearney's post-match assessment saying further improvements are needed particularly on defence.

"We're just trying to build a very reliable, steady game," he said. "It wasn't fancy but we've worked very hard on our defensive game and trying to hold the opposition out and we did that for good periods.

"That's the part of our game that needs to improve and I'm sure the points will come off the back of it.

"We're certainly not getting carried away with that result but we did play reasonably solid football and something we want to build on."

Back-rower Ryan Hoffman left the field with a minor foot strain and prop Charlie Gubb was taken to hospital with a sore neck and had precautionary x-rays but both are hopeful of being fit to play in the round one clash against Newcastle at Mt Smart Stadium on March 5.

- NZ Herald