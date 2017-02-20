Durant, Westbrook just like old times at NBA All-Star Game

The NBA's most talked-about subplot took a warm-fuzzy twist today, as Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant hooked up in the annual East v West All-Star game in New Orleans.

Westbrook and Durant used to be team-mates and buddies on the Oklahoma City Thunder, until the latter moved to archrivals Golden State Warriors in the off-season.

Since then, the pair have reportedly not talked to each other and their apparent animosity has taken the OKC-GSW rivalry to new heights.

Named onto the same West team at the All-Star Game, the pair largely avoided each other in the build-up to the fixture.

But there was a momentarily thawing of hostility shortly after tip-off, when Westbrook found Durant with a pass, cut to the basket and a gratefully accepted a return pass for an alley-oop dunk.

As commentators hummed "Kumbaya", Westbrook pointed at his mate to acknowledge his generosity, just like old times.

"Great pass, great finish," downplayed Durant at halftime.

Whether this on-court accord leads to a full kiss-and-make-up reconciliation remains to be seen.

