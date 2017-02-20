Durant, Westbrook just like old times at NBA All-Star Game

The NBA's most talked-about subplot took a warm-fuzzy twist today, as Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant hooked up in the annual East v West All-Star game in New Orleans.
Westbrook and Durant used to be team-mates and buddies on the Oklahoma City Thunder, until the latter moved to archrivals Golden State Warriors in the off-season.
@TaylorRooks Durant to Westbrook for the alley! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/U7lpD7Sz2e— Andrew Walters (@Walbevo) February 20, 2017
Since then, the pair have reportedly not talked to each other and their apparent animosity has taken the OKC-GSW rivalry to new heights.
Named onto the same West team at the All-Star Game, the pair largely avoided each other in the build-up to the fixture.
But there was a momentarily thawing of hostility shortly after tip-off, when Westbrook found Durant with a pass, cut to the basket and a gratefully accepted a return pass for an alley-oop dunk.
As commentators hummed "Kumbaya", Westbrook pointed at his mate to acknowledge his generosity, just like old times.
Loved this from #TeamWest haha. #westbrook #kd #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/jg2Hz1aFoj— Fahad Khan (@fkhan49) February 20, 2017
"Great pass, great finish," downplayed Durant at halftime.
Whether this on-court accord leads to a full kiss-and-make-up reconciliation remains to be seen.