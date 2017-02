Number 1 Golf Rankings

Feb. 19, 2017 " Dustin Johnson

March 28, 2016 " Jason Day (47 weeks)

Nov. 8, 2015 " Jordan Spieth (20 weeks)

Oct. 18, 2015 " Jason Day (3 weeks)

Sept. 27, 2015 " Jordan Spieth (3 weeks)

Sept. 20, 2015 " Jason Day (1 week)

Sept. 13, 2015 " Rory McIlroy (1 week)

Sept. 8, 2015 " Jordan Spieth (1 week)

Aug. 30, 2015 " Rory McIlroy (1 week)

Aug. 16, 2015 " Jordan Spieth (2 weeks)

Aug 3, 2014 " Rory McIlroy (53 weeks)

May 18, 2014 " Adam Scott (11 weeks)

March 24, 2013 " Tiger Woods (60 weeks)

Aug. 12, 2012 " Rory McIlroy (32 weeks)

May 27, 2012 " Luke Donald (11 weeks)

May 6, 2012 " Rory McIlroy (3 weeks)

April 29, 2012 " Luke Donald (1 week)

April 15, 2012 " Rory McIlroy (2 weeks)

March 18, 2012 " Luke Donald (4 weeks)

Continued below.

Related Content Small Business: The Kiwi tech firm developing the world's first My Bitcoin Saver - Webscope Your views: Readers' letters Winston Aldworth: The Trump bump

March 4, 2012 " Rory McIlroy (2 weeks)

May 29, 2011 " Luke Donald (40 weeks)

April 24, 2011 " Lee Westwood (5 weeks)

Feb. 27, 2011 " Martin Kaymer (8 weeks)

Oct. 31, 2010 " Lee Westwood (17 weeks)

June 12, 2005 " Tiger Woods (281 weeks)

May 22, 2005 " Vijay Singh (3 weeks)

April 10, 2005 " Tiger Woods (6 weeks)

March 20, 2005 " Vijay Singh (3 weeks)

March 6, 2005 " Tiger Woods (2 weeks)

Sept. 6, 2004 " Vijay Singh (26 weeks)

Aug. 15, 1999 " Tiger Woods (264 weeks)

Aug. 8, 1999 " David Duval (1 week)

July 4, 1999 " Tiger Woods (5 weeks)

March 28, 1999 " David Duval (14 weeks)

June 14, 1998 " Tiger Woods (41 weeks)

May 17, 1998 " Ernie Els (4 weeks)

May 10, 1998 " Tiger Woods (1 week)

April 12, 1998 " Ernie Els (4 weeks)

Jan. 11, 1998 " Tiger Woods (13 weeks)

Sept. 7, 1997 " Greg Norman (18 weeks)

July 6, 1997 " Tiger Woods (9 weeks)

June 29, 1997 " Greg Norman (1 week)

June 22, 1997 " Ernie Els (1 week)

June 15, 1997 " Tiger Woods (1 week)

April 27, 1997 " Greg Norman (7 weeks)

April 20, 1997 " Tom Lehman (1 week)

June 18, 1995 " Greg Norman (96 weeks)

Aug. 14, 1994 " Nick Price (44 weeks)

Feb. 6, 1994 " Greg Norman (27 weeks)

July 19, 1992 " Nick Faldo (81 weeks)

April 5, 1992 " Fred Couples (15 weeks)

March 29, 1992 " Nick Faldo (1 week)

March 22, 1992 " Fred Couples (1 week)

April 7, 1991 " Ian Woosnam (50 weeks)

Feb. 3, 1991 " Nick Faldo (9 weeks)

Oct. 14, 1990 " Greg Norman (16 weeks)

Sept. 2, 1990 " Nick Faldo (6 weeks)

Aug. 20, 1989 " Greg Norman (54 weeks)

April 2, 1989 " Seve Ballesteros (20 weeks)

March 26, 1989 " Greg Norman (1 week)

Nov. 13, 1988 " Seve Ballesteros (19 weeks)

Nov. 6, 1988 " Greg Norman (1 week)

Oct. 30, 1988 " Seve Ballesteros (1 week)

Nov. 29, 1987 " Greg Norman (48 weeks)

Nov. 22, 1987 " Seve Ballesteros (1 week)

Sept. 14, 1986 " Greg Norman (62 weeks)

April 27, 1986 " Seve Ballesteros (20 weeks)

April 6, 1986 " Bernhard Langer (3 weeks)

AP

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings