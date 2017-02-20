Duco still duking it out over Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn fight

The Manny Pacquiao punch up keeps on going, and Duco Events is hanging in there despite more bad news.

Filipino boxing superstar Pacquiao's poll on who he should fight next delivered the first big punch to Kiwi promoter Duco's plans to stage a world welterweight title fight in Brisbane. And now rich Arab states are moving in for the knockout blow, as confusion emerges over who is running the show for Pacquiao.

Pacquiao's Twitter poll delivered bad news for Australian battler Jeff Horn, the 'Fighting Schoolteacher', who is promoted by Duco.

After more than 44,000 votes last week, Horn finished last with 7% behind Brit Amir Khan (48%), Kell Brook (24%) and Terence Crawford (21%).

Who do you want me to fight next in the UAE? — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 12, 2017

Duco's Dean Lonergan is negotiating with the Queensland Government to promote a WBO title fight at Suncorp Stadium in April, but his mission is mired in confusion over who is in charge in Pacquiao's corner.

Long time Pacquiao's promoter Bob Arum is an ally of Duco, but another Pacquiao Advisor, Canadian Michael Koncz, said over the weekend the fight will take place in the United Arab Emirates.

However News.com also reported Koncz as saying there is "no war" between the Pacquiao handlers.

"Manny has made it clear that he will end his career with Top Rank," Koncz said.

"We all know about Bob's contribution to Manny's career and Manny knows that. There is no bitterness ... no war involving us."

And not everyone is in the Pacquiao-Khan corner.

Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan said Khan was not in the right frame of mind to take on Pacquiao, after a big loss to Mexican Canelo Alvarez.

"...we saw when he stepped up from welterweight to middleweight to fight Alvarez the dangers of biting off more than he can chew," McGuigan wrote in the Daily Mirror.

"And, given the high-profile turbulence in his private life recently, I'm not sure that kind of publicity is conducive to taking on Pacquiao."

