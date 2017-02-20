6:56am Mon 20 February
Jamie Whincup calls off wedding a day after bachelor party

Jamie Whincup. Photo / Getty
V8 Supercars driver Jamie Whincup has reportedly called off his wedding the day after his bachelor party.

The 34-year-old was set to wed long-time partner Courtney Nicholson this summer but according to Australia's The Sunday Telegraph, the six-time Supercars champion ended the relationship on the eve of the big day.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that the wedding was all paid for and Nicholson, a dancer and model, had bought a dream wedding dress.

"It was a huge shock to everyone. Particularly given they were days away from getting married," a source told the newspaper.

Whincup confirmed the split to the The Sunday Telegraph.

"We are just two people who have decided not to be together any more and that's all I can say about it really," Whincup said. "In terms of my personal life I prefer to keep that private."

- NZ Herald

