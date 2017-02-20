New Zealand vs. South Africa 1st ODI Scoreboard

2:08am Mon 20 February
HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Sunday from the first one-day cricket international between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park (reduced to 34 overs per side):

Dean Brownlie c Behardien b Morris 31

Tom Latham lbw b Morris 0

Kane Williamson b Shamsi 59

Ross Taylor c & b Morris 1

Neil Broom c Bhardien b Morris 2

James Neesham c de Kock b Rabada 29

Mitchell Santner c de Kock b Rabada 17

Colin de Grandhomme not out 34

Tim Southee not out 24

Extras (1b, 9w) 10

TOTAL (for 7 wickets) 207

Overs: 34.

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-69, 3-72, 4-82, 5-108, 6-186, 7-156.

Did not bat: Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 7-1-31-2 (7w), Chris Morris 7-0-62-4 (1w), Andile Phehlukwayo 5-0-28-0 (1w), Imran Tahir 7-0-42-0, Tabraiz Shamsi 7-1-39-1, JP Duminy 1-0-4-0.

Quinton de Kock c Taylor b Boult 69

Hashim Amla c & b Williamson 35

Faf du Plessis lbw b Sodhi 14

AB de Villiers not out 37

JP Duminy c and b Southee 1

Farhaan Behardien b Southee 0

Chris Morris c Boult b Santner 16

Andile Phehlukwayo not out 29

Extras (2b, 3lb, 4w) 9

TOTAL (for 6 wickets) 210

Overs: 33.5.

Fall of wickets: 1-88, 2-117, 3-125, 4-126, 5-126, 6-156.

Did not bat: Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

Bowling: Mitchell Santner 7-0-33-1, Trent Boult 7-0-45-1, Tim Southee 6.5-0-47-2 (3w), Colin de Grandhomme 4-0-27-0, Ish Sodhi 7-0-36-1, Kane Williamson 2-0-17-1 (1w).

Toss: South Africa.

Result: South Africa won by 4 wickets.

Umpires: Joel Wilson, West Indies, and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

