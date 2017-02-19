12:34am Mon 20 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Bjoergen wins women's 10k at cross-country ski World Cup

OTEPAA, Estonia (AP) " Marit Bjoergen won a 10-kilometer classic race in the cross-country ski World Cup on Sunday, underlining the Norwegian veteran's status as a gold medal contender for the upcoming world championships.

The 36-year-old Bjoergen was dominant in wet conditions as she finished in 29 minutes, 59 seconds, beating Sweden's Charlotte Kalla by 26.5 seconds and World Cup standings leader Heidi Weng of Norway by 57.2.

It was Bjoergen's 106th career World Cup win, a record more than double that of the next best skier in history.

At four of the last five editions of the world championships or Olympics, the winner of the preceding women's 10k has gone on to win gold.

The world championships start Thursday in Finland with men's and women's sprints.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 20 Feb 2017 00:41:00 Processing Time: 21ms