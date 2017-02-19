11:13pm Sun 19 February
1st ODI: South Africa beats NZ by 4 wickets

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " South Africa beat New Zealand by four wickets Sunday in the first one-day cricket international at Seddon Park (reduced by rain to 34 overs per side):

___

New Zealand 207-7 (Kane Williamson 59, Colin de Grandhomme 34 not out, Dean Brownlie 31; Chris Morris 4-62, Kagiso Rabada 2-31).

South Africa 210-6 in 33.5 overs (Quinton de Kock 69, A.B. De Villiers 37 not out, Hashim Amla 35, Andile Phehlukwayo 29 not out; Tim Southee 2-47).

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

