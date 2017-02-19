Sri Lanka wins the toss, fields vs Australia in 2nd Twenty20

GEELONG, Australia (AP) " Upul Tharanga won the toss and sent Australia in to bat Sunday as Sri Lanka pushed to clinch the three-match Twenty20 International cricket series with a game to spare.

The Sri Lankans won the opening game with a boundary on the last ball of the series-opening match in Melbourne on Friday, prompting changes to the Australian lineup as the hosts tried to level the series at Kardinia Park in Geelong, usually an Australian rules football ground which is hosting its first high-level international cricket match.

Perth Scorchers paceman Jhye Richard was given his T20 debut for Australia at the expense of Billy Stanlake, and wrist spinner Adam Zampa made way for Ben Dunk as Australia tried to bolster its batting lineup.

Sri Lanka also strengthened its batting with Kusal Mendis coming for Lakshan Sandakan.

Lineups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Michael Klinger, Ben Dunk, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Tim Paine, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dilshan Munaweera, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Lasith Malinga, Vikum Sanjaya.