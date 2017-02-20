Racing: Spicer hopes for good sale

If Ken Spicer doesn't have a good week selling horses he has nobody to blame but himself.

Not only is Spicer one of the leading vendors at the harness racing yearling sales, which begin at Karaka today before heading to Canterbury tomorrow, he is also now in charge of the industry.

Spicer, who will take a high-quality draft to the Canterbury sale, is also the chairman of Harness Racing New Zealand so has more to lose than most from any dip in sales' prices.

However, he says while the entire New Zealand racing industry has faced its challenges lately, he sees huge changes ahead that should boost this week's three days of action.

Stakes increases have already been flagged in the north, with the ATC announcing an extra $40,000 in stakes per meeting at Alexandra Park from the middle of next year.

Spicer says increases for the entire country - as were announced in the thoroughbred industry last week - are are on their way.

The Australasian Classic Sale begins at Karaka at 11am when the continued success of New Zealand-bred horses, like Lazarus, should ensure plenty of Australian interest.

The smaller, more boutique catalogue at Karaka includes many of the industry's most current families. Among the top lots is certain to be a Bettors Delight brother to Spanish Armada, winner of the Sales Series Pace at Addington on Friday.

The Christchurch sales is bigger, hence the two days, with a brother to champion 3-year-old Ultimate Machete one of the main drawcards late tomorrow.