NBA going back to Africa this summer for showcase event

NEW ORLEANS (AP) " The NBA is going back to Africa.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced Saturday that NBA Africa Game 2017 will be held on Aug. 5 in Johannesburg. It's the second time the NBA is playing on the continent, after a sold-out event there in 2015.

Among the players planning to take part so far are Orlando's Bismack Biyombo, Portland's CJ McCollum and Denver's Emmanuel Mudiay.

The game will have a Team Africa vs. Team World format and will support UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SOS Children's Villages South Africa.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says going back to South Africa "is part of the league's continued commitment to bring the authentic NBA experience to fans around the world."