Jets spoil Julien's Canadiens return in NHL

MONTREAL (AP) " The Winnipeg Jets spoiled Claude Julien's return to Montreal by beating the Canadiens 3-1 in the NHL on Saturday.

The Canadiens fired coach Michel Therrien on Tuesday and hired Julien in hopes of getting their season back on track. Julien also coached Montreal from 2003-06.

But Julien's first game back was more of the same for the first-place Canadiens, who have lost three in a row and seven of eight.

Patrik Laine and Mathieu Perreault each had a goal and an assist for the Jets. Joel Armia also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 shots. The Jets had dropped five of six.

Perreault made it 2-1 just 1:16 into the third period. Laine added an empty-netter at 18:43.

Andrei Markov scored for Montreal, and Carey Price had 31 saves.

WILD 5, PREDATORS 2

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) " Jason Zucker scored two goals and added an assist as Minnesota beat Nashville.

Mikael Granlund and Mikko Koivu each had a goal and assist, and Eric Staal also scored as the Western Conference-leading Wild surpassed last season's total with their 39th win.

Devan Dubnyk made 37 saves.

Minnesota, which is 6-1-1 in its past eight games, has a nine-point lead over Chicago in the Central Division and is one point behind Washington for the most points in the NHL. The Wild are 12-1-3 in their last 16 games against division foes.

Colin Wilson and P.K. Subban scored for Nashville, which played for the first time after its mandatory five-day break.

Since becoming a line on Nov. 25, Zucker, Koivu and Granlund have combined for 110 points. The Wild are 29-6-4 since then.

OILERS 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) " Cam Talbot made 38 saves and Connor McDavid scored his 20th goal as the Oilers earned their third straight win.

Matt Benning and Milan Lucic also scored in the opener of Edmonton's season-high six-game road trip. McDavid, who leads the NHL in points, fired into an empty net with 27 seconds left.

Chicago had won five straight " all on the road. It was its first home game since Jan. 26.

Richard Panik scored and Corey Crawford made 19 saves for the Blackhawks, who were coming off a 5-1 victory at Edmonton last Saturday in their final game before their bye week.

SHARKS 4, COYOTES 1

GLENDALE, Arizona (AP) " Brent Burns scored two goals while Aaron Dell had a career-high 36 saves as San Jose beat Arizona for the first time this season.

The Sharks bounced back from a slow start in their last game by scoring two goals in the first period and another early in the second. Dell was sharp in his 11th start of the season, and the Pacific Division-leading Sharks were good in front of him to avoid a season sweep (1-3-1) by the last-place Coyotes.

Melker Karlsson had a goal and two assists, and Micheal Haley had a goal and an assist for San Jose.

Martin Hanzal scored his fifth goal in five games and Mike Smith stopped 29 shots for Arizona.

RED WINGS 3, CAPITALS 2, SO

DETROIT (AP) " Henrik Zetterberg scored a tiebreaking goal on Detroit's fifth shootout attempt and Petr Mrazek then stopped Alex Ovechkin, sending the Red Wings to the win.

Detroit jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals by Fran Nielsen in the first period and Tomas Tatar in the second, but high-scoring Washington responded. Zach Sanford scored late in the second period and Daniel Winnik tied it with 4:48 left in the third.

Mrazek made 34 saves, including two on a power play with 6-plus minutes left in regulation and one early in overtime. Led by Mrazek, the last-place Red Wings avoided a season-long, six-game losing streak.

The Eastern Conference-leading Capitals had won six straight, but couldn't overcome a league-wide trend for teams coming off a bye. Entering the weekend, teams were 3-9-2 in their first game after a five-day break.

STARS 4, LIGHTNING 3, OT

DALLAS (AP) " Antoine Roussel had his first career hat trick and Jamie Benn scored 3:47 into overtime as Dallas rallied to beat Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay dominated the extra period until Benn passed to Cody Eakin, took a return drop pass and sent a shot past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Roussel, a fan favorite in Dallas, scored the team's first three goals as the Stars came back from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2. His first two goals came six minutes apart in the first period, and his third tied the game 3-all at 4:40 of the third.

Tyler Seguin assisted on all three of Roussel's goals.

Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist for Tampa Bay. Tyler Johnson added a goal and an assist.

SABRES 3, BLUES 2

BUFFALO, New York (AP) " Robin Lehner stopped 37 shots, and Buffalo snapped St. Louis' six-game winning streak.

Evander Kane and Nicholas Baptiste each had a goal and an assist in Buffalo's third straight win, matching a season best accomplished three times. Ryan O'Reilly also scored for the Sabres who have three more wins than losses for the first time since closing the 2011-12 season.

St. Louis dropped to 7-2 since Mike Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock as coach. Scottie Upshall and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues, and Jake Allen stopped 25 shots.

SENATORS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 3

TORONTO (AP) " Mark Stone had a goal and four assists, Derick Brassard scored twice in the third period and Ottawa recovered after blowing a two-goal lead.

The Senators pulled within two points of Montreal for first place in the Atlantic Division. Ottawa led 2-0 after one period but trailed 3-2 in the third before getting a tying goal from Mike Hoffman and a power-play score from Brassard.

Stone and Brassard added empty-netters, and Chris Wideman and Ryan Dzingel also scored for the Senators.

Ottawa has won four of five overall and three of four against the Leafs this season.

Morgan Rielly, Nazem Kadri and William Nylander scored and Auston Matthews had two assists for the Maple Leafs.

DEVILS 3, ISLANDERS 2

NEWARK, New Jersey (AP) " Cory Schneider made 40 saves and Travis Zajac had a short-handed goal and an assist, leading New Jersey to the victory.

Devante Smith-Pelley and Pavel Zacha also scored for New Jersey (25-23-10), which finished 3-2-0 on its longest homestand of the season. Schneider stopped a penalty shot by John Tavares.

New York dropped to 26-21-10, including 7-13-4 on the road. Andrew Ladd and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, and Thomas Greiss made 18 saves.