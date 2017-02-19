NBA All-Star 3-Point Shootout Winners

2017_Eric Gordon, Houston
2016_Klay Thompson, Golden State
2015_Stephen Curry, Golden State
2014_Marco Belinelli, San Antonio
2013_Kyrie Irving, Cleveland
2012_Kevin Love, Minnesota
2011_James Jones, Miami
2010_Paul Pierce, Boston
2009_Daequan Cook, Miami
2008_Jason Kapono, Toronto
2007_Jason Kapono, Miami
2006_Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas
2005_Quentin Richardson, Phoenix
2004_Voshon Lenard, Denver
2003_Peja Stojakovic, Sacramento
2002_Peja Stojakovic, Sacramento
2001_Ray Allen, Milwaukee
2000_Jeff Hornacek, Utah
1999_No contest
1998_Jeff Hornacek, Utah
1997_Steve Kerr, Chicago
1996_Tim Legler, Washington
1995_Glen Rice, Miami
1994_Mark Price, Cleveland
1993_Mark Price, Cleveland
1992_Craig Hodges, Chicago
1991_Craig Hodges, Chicago
1990_Craig Hodges, Chicago
1989_Dale Ellis, Seattle
1988_Larry Bird, Boston
1987_Larry Bird, Boston
1986_Larry Bird, Boston
