Rain delays 1st ODI between NZ and South Africa

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " Rain has delayed the start of the first one-day cricket international between New Zealand and South Africa.

Almost 130 millimeters of rain has fallen on Seddon Park over the past two days, leaving the outfield waterlogged. Head groundsman Carl Johnson estimated it would take at least two hours to make the ground ready for play when the rain stops.

There was a brief break in the rain when the toss was due to be made at 1.30pm but with no prospect of a start and with further showers forecast the toss and announcement of teams was delayed.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is expected to return to the South Africa lineup after being rested for Friday's one-off Twenty20 international in Auckland. David Miller is likely to miss the match with a finger injury.