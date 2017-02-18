Jets spoil Julien's Canadiens return in NHL

MONTREAL (AP) " The Winnipeg Jets spoiled Claude Julien's return to Montreal by beating the Canadiens 3-1 in the NHL on Saturday.
The Canadiens fired coach Michel Therrien on Tuesday and hired Julien in hopes of getting their season back on track. Julien also coached Montreal from 2003-06.
But Julien's first game back was more of the same for the first-place Canadiens, who have lost three in a row and seven of eight.
Patrik Laine and Mathieu Perreault each had a goal and an assist for the Jets. Joel Armia also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 shots. The Jets had dropped five of six.
Perreault made it 2-1 just 1:16 into the third period. Laine added an empty-netter at 18:43.
Andrei Markov scored for Montreal, and Carey Price had 31 saves.
RED WINGS 3, CAPITALS 2, SO
DETROIT (AP) " Henrik Zetterberg scored a tiebreaking goal on Detroit's fifth shootout attempt and Petr Mrazek then stopped Alex Ovechkin, sending the Red Wings to the win.
Detroit jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals by Fran Nielsen in the first period and Tomas Tatar in the second, but high-scoring Washington responded. Zach Sanford scored late in the second period and Daniel Winnik tied it with 4:48 left in the third.
Mrazek made 34 saves, including two on a power play with 6-plus minutes left in regulation and one early in overtime. Led by Mrazek, the last-place Red Wings avoided a season-long, six-game losing streak.
The Eastern Conference-leading Capitals had won six straight, but couldn't overcome a league-wide trend for teams coming off a bye. Entering the weekend, teams were 3-9-2 in their first game after a five-day break.
SABRES 3, BLUES 2
BUFFALO, New York (AP) " Robin Lehner stopped 37 shots, and Buffalo snapped St. Louis' six-game winning streak.
Evander Kane and Nicholas Baptiste each had a goal and an assist in Buffalo's third straight win, matching a season best accomplished three times. Ryan O'Reilly also scored for the Sabres who have three more wins than losses for the first time since closing the 2011-12 season.
St. Louis dropped to 7-2 since Mike Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock as coach. Scottie Upshall and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues, and Jake Allen stopped 25 shots.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings