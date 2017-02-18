Jets spoil Julien's Canadiens return in NHL

MONTREAL (AP) " The Winnipeg Jets spoiled Claude Julien's return to Montreal by beating the Canadiens 3-1 in the NHL on Saturday.

The Canadiens fired coach Michel Therrien on Tuesday and hired Julien in hopes of getting their season back on track. Julien also coached Montreal from 2003-06.

But Julien's first game back was more of the same for the first-place Canadiens, who have lost three in a row and seven of eight.

Patrik Laine and Mathieu Perreault each had a goal and an assist for the Jets. Joel Armia also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 shots. The Jets had dropped five of six.

Perreault made it 2-1 just 1:16 into the third period. Laine added an empty-netter at 18:43.

Andrei Markov scored for Montreal, and Carey Price had 31 saves.

RED WINGS 3, CAPITALS 2, SO

DETROIT (AP) " Henrik Zetterberg scored a tiebreaking goal on Detroit's fifth shootout attempt and Petr Mrazek then stopped Alex Ovechkin, sending the Red Wings to the win.

Detroit jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals by Fran Nielsen in the first period and Tomas Tatar in the second, but high-scoring Washington responded. Zach Sanford scored late in the second period and Daniel Winnik tied it with 4:48 left in the third.

Mrazek made 34 saves, including two on a power play with 6-plus minutes left in regulation and one early in overtime. Led by Mrazek, the last-place Red Wings avoided a season-long, six-game losing streak.

The Eastern Conference-leading Capitals had won six straight, but couldn't overcome a league-wide trend for teams coming off a bye. Entering the weekend, teams were 3-9-2 in their first game after a five-day break.

SABRES 3, BLUES 2

BUFFALO, New York (AP) " Robin Lehner stopped 37 shots, and Buffalo snapped St. Louis' six-game winning streak.

Evander Kane and Nicholas Baptiste each had a goal and an assist in Buffalo's third straight win, matching a season best accomplished three times. Ryan O'Reilly also scored for the Sabres who have three more wins than losses for the first time since closing the 2011-12 season.

St. Louis dropped to 7-2 since Mike Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock as coach. Scottie Upshall and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues, and Jake Allen stopped 25 shots.