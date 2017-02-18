12:06pm Sun 19 February
I'm back: Former UFC champ Georges St Pierre ends retirement

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre says he is ending his three-year absence from mixed martial arts.

St. Pierre confirmed his plans Saturday with a video posted on his Facebook page and official Twitter feed.

The video ends with St. Pierre looking into the camera and saying: "It's official. I'm back."

The Canadian star was among the UFC's biggest pay-per-view draws during his nearly six-year reign as its 170-pound champion. He has won 12 consecutive fights since 2007, including a narrow decision over Johny Hendricks in November 2013.

St. Pierre announced an extended break from fighting afterward, and he dealt with injury problems before closing in on a return recently.

UFC President Dana White told the Los Angeles Times on Friday that St. Pierre had signed a multi-fight contract.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

