11:32am Sun 19 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Top seed Nishikori to meet Dolgopolov in Buenos Aires final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) " Top-seeded Kei Nishikori disappointed home fans and beat local wild card Carlos Berlocq 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the Argentina Open final on Saturday.

Nishikori will face Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine in the final after he defeated fourth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 7-5, 6-2.

Nishikori has won 11 ATP titles. He has a 5-0 record against Dolgopolov, without dropping a set.

Dolgopolov seeks his third title, and first in five years.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 19 Feb 2017 12:18:54 Processing Time: 31ms