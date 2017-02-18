Top seed Nishikori to meet Dolgopolov in Buenos Aires final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) " Top-seeded Kei Nishikori disappointed home fans and beat local wild card Carlos Berlocq 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the Argentina Open final on Saturday.

Nishikori will face Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine in the final after he defeated fourth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 7-5, 6-2.

Nishikori has won 11 ATP titles. He has a 5-0 record against Dolgopolov, without dropping a set.

Dolgopolov seeks his third title, and first in five years.