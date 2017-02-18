Devils acquire D Viktor Loov from Leafs for F Sergey Kalinin

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) " The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenseman Viktor Loov from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Sergey Kalinin.
The Devils announced the trade on Saturday.
The 24-year-old Loov will report to Albany of the AHL. He had two assists in four NHL games last season.
Kalinin, 25, has four points in 43 regular-season games with the Devils this season. He will report to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.
