10:44am Sun 19 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Devils acquire D Viktor Loov from Leafs for F Sergey Kalinin

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) " The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenseman Viktor Loov from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Sergey Kalinin.

The Devils announced the trade on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Loov will report to Albany of the AHL. He had two assists in four NHL games last season.

Kalinin, 25, has four points in 43 regular-season games with the Devils this season. He will report to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 19 Feb 2017 11:27:43 Processing Time: 20ms