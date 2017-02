PARIS (AP) " Bernard Giudicelli has been named as the new president of the French Tennis Federation for the next four years.

Giudicelli, who replaces Jean Gachassin, won a vote following the FFT's general assembly on Saturday.

Giudicelli secured 897 votes compared to 831 for his main rival Jean-Pierre Dartevelle.

Third candidate Alexis Gramblat did not receive any votes.