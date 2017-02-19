Jays' Josh Donaldson misses workout with calf injury

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) " Toronto slugger Josh Donaldson missed the team's first full-squad workout Saturday because of a calf injury.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said the third baseman tweaked his right calf while running sprints a day earlier. He was scheduled for an MRI and further evaluation. Donaldson injured the same calf last April but did not miss any significant time.

Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, batted .284 with 37 home runs and 99 RBIs last season. He was an All-Star for a third straight season and helped lead Toronto to the ALCS.

Also, catcher Russell Martin was given the day off because of a fever.