11:05pm Sat 18 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

2-time champion Shiffrin leads 1st run of ski worlds slalom

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) " Two-time defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin took a clear lead in the slalom first run at the ski world championships on Saturday.

The 21-year-old American, who is unbeaten at major championships in her specialist event, was 0.35 seconds faster than Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.

Third-placed Veronika Velez Zuzulova of Slovakia had 0.59 to make up in the afternoon second run.

Shiffrin won five of seven World Cup slaloms this season, and three times had Holdener and Velez Zuzulova on the podium with her.

In bright sunshine and cold temperatures, Shiffrin wore the No. 1 bib and got first use of a firm snow surface. She excelled down the first half of a relatively flat course.

Shiffrin already took silver in giant slalom at St. Moritz, and Holdener won the combined event.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 19 Feb 2017 00:34:50 Processing Time: 17ms