Kiwi tennis around the world - update

By Dave Worsley

New Zealand Davis Cup player Rubin Statham has had a good run so far this week as the second seed at the US$15,000 Futures in Anning, China. Statham defeated the seventh seed from Brazil Fernado Romboli 6-0 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the tournament and now plays Chinese Davis Cup team member Yan Bai for a place in the final.

Earlier in the week Artem Sitak and American doubles partner Nicholas Monroe were beaten in the quarter-finals at the Buenos Aires ATP event while Marcus Daniell and Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner lost in the first round of the same tournament.

At the Memphis ATP tournament Michael Venus and Swedish doubles partner Robert Lindstedt were beaten in the first round.

The Kiwis and their respective partners will now play in either Delray Beach or Rio de Janeiro ATP events.

Also set to play this week is Queenstowns Ben McLachlan who is entered in the singles qualifying and doubles main draw at the US$50,000 Kyoto Challenger in Japan. .

- This story has been automatically published using a media release from New Zealand Tennis